6/16/18 — Tracy Dewayne Frazier

Frazier, Tracy Dewayne, of Normandy, went home to be with his Lord
and Savior on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton in
Tullahoma at the age of 44. Tracy was born in Tullahoma to the late
Frances Rollins Frazier and Hershel “Buck” Frazier who survives. Tracy
was a member of Flatt Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, he
was preceded in death by one brother, Jeremy Chad Frazier. Tracy is
survived by his father, Hershel “Buck” Frazier of Normandy; one brother,
Scott Frazier of Normandy; one sister, Valerie Green and her husband
Timmy of Tullahoma; several nieces and nephews; numerous aunts and
uncles, including Ronnie and Brenda Rollins; and special cousins, Gwen
Rollins and Shawn Shaw. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 15th,
2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be
held on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home
Chapel with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Bomar
Cemetery in the Raus community in Moore County.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
