6/15/18–Susie Elizabeth Beavers Turner

Susie Elizabeth Beavers Turner, 91, of Franklin County, TN, passed away
on Tuesday June 12, 2018 in Tullahoma, TN. She was born in Franklin
County, TN to Lee Lowhorn and Allie Doshe Blackburn Lowhorn on January
23, 1927. She married W. C. Beavers on November 29, 1945 and
was widowed in 1984. She then married Ira Turner on March 13, 1992.
While working for 35 years at Genesco Inc., she was active in the
softball and bowling leagues.; She was involved in Woodmen of the
World, Coffee County Senior Citizens, and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed
deer and turkey hunting with her niece, Magdalene Hall and she loved the
University of Tennessee Women’s Basketball, attending many SEC
Championship games. She was also a member of New Life United
Pentecostal Church in Tullahoma, TN. In addition to her parents,
she is preceded in death by her step-mother, Christina Holder Lowhorn;
brothers, James Lowhorn, Bill Lowhorn, Clifton Lowhorn, Sherman Lowhorn,
and Dan Lowhorn; sisters, Annie Mai Lightfoot and Effie Lee Fanning;
step-sisters, Louise Weaver, Birdie Mae Banks, and Geraldine McDaniel;
and, grandchild, Brian Hane. She is survived by her daughter, Gail (Tom)
Hulvey of Tullahoma, TN; step-daughters, Cindy (Troy) Hasty of
Winchester, TN, and Debbie (Joe) Hix of Estill Springs, TN; brother,
David Lowhorn of Tullahoma, TN; sisters, Ailene Letner of Murfreesboro,
TN, Jean Haslett of Murfreesboro, TN, and Virgina Sparacino of Columbia,
TN; step-sister, Jeanette Gunn; grandchildren, Kent Hulvey, Kevin Hulvey
(Debra), Kim Hulvey, Derek (Mary) Hane, David (Emma) Hix, Josh Hasty, and
Jansen Hasty; and, great-grandchildren, Kyle, Regan, Kaitlyn, Amelia,
Cade and Oliver. Visitation for Mrs. Turner will be held on Thursday,
June 14th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral
services will be held on Friday, June 15th, 2018 at 11:00am in the
Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with the Bros. Jimmy Kelley and Philip
Swinford of New Life United Pentecostal Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
