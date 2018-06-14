6/14/18 — Jimmy Lee Eslick

Jimmy Lee Eslick, age 64, of Moore County, passed away Sunday, June 10,
2018 at his residence. Funeral Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 14
at 2 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lois Cemetery.
The
family will receive friends beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Milton and Elizabeth
Hunt Eslick. He was a heavy equipment operator working in road construction.
He was a member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, hunting,
watching wildlife and gardening. “He was the life of the party and had a
big personality.” He loved telling “tall tales”.
Mr. Eslick is survived by one daughter, Monica Lee Ann Eslick of Morrison;
brother, Jerry Eslick and his wife, Kaye of Moore County; sisters, Donna
Boyce and her husband, J.B. of Shelbyville; Joyce Burton and her husband,
Melvin of Moore County, June Campbell and her husband, Ray of Murfreesboro,
Sherry Hamblin of Moore County and Kim Parks of Tullahoma; grandson,
Tristan James Darrah of Morrison and several nieces and nephews.
