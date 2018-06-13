6/13/18–Jerry Bryan Bartlett

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Bryan Bartlett, age 69, of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Manchester Funeral Home with brother Chris Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Mr. Bartlett passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, GA.
Jerry was born on January 2, 1949 to the late John “Mack” McDowell Bartlett and Dorothy Bartlett. Jerry was a pharmacist and was a graduate of The University of Tennessee at Memphis. Jerry was also a Mason, where he served as secretary of his lodge for over 10 years. He enjoyed camping, reading, games of all kinds, and was a UT fan.
Jerry is survived by two brothers; William Bartlett (Shirley), John Bartlett(Pat); one niece, Dana Kimberlin (Mark); two nephews, Gerald Bartlett (Julie), William McDowell Bartlett(Claire). Jerry is preceded in death by his parents John “Mack” McDowell Bartlett and Dorothy Bartlett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association
