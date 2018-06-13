6/13/18–DAYTHENE HATCHETT MORRIS

DAYTHENE HATCHETT MORRIS, age 84, of Winchester, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at STRHS Winchester, following an extended illness. Mrs. Morris was born in Lynchburg, Tenn., on June 2, 1934, to the late William Zeron Hatchett and Bessie Jane Roark Hatchett. She attended the Marble Plains Baptist Church. She was a retired school bus driver for the Franklin County Board of Education. Mrs. Morris was an avid Vanderbilt University football fan. She loved to make people laugh and was known to play pranks on a lot of her friends. She loved working in her garden and her flowers. She was lovingly called “granny” by many of her friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her only child, Bing Morris in October of 2017. She is survived by her husband, Bud Morris of Winchester, grandson, Brent Morris and wife, Paula of Winchester, great-grandchildren; Erin, Hayden and Emma Morris, step-great-grandsons; Levi Amrine and David Mangus, niece, Gail Hall of Tullahoma, nephew, Ronnie Hatchett, great-niece Rhonda Barnett both of the Flat Creek Community, special companion, her sheltie, Mickey Murdock.
Visitation for Mrs. Morris will be held from 4:00 – 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 12, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Rudy Wilkerson and Bro. Jimmy Kesey, officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd.