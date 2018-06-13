6/13/18–Betty Frances Martin

Ms. Betty Frances Martin
Funeral services for Ms. Betty Frances Martin, age 83, of Manchester and formerly of Woodbury, will be held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 2:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with David Lance officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 12, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Martin passed away on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Betty was born on July 4, 1934, to the late Charles and Bonnie Locke. She was retired from Carrier Corporation. Betty loved all flowers, watching birds, crocheting and was an amazing cook.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Martin; daughter, Faye Cantrell; one grandchild. Survived by her daughters, Debbie Nunley of Memphis, Judy Markawitze of Alabama, Nancy Melton of McMinnville, Tracy Blackburn (Ronnie) of Manchester; brother, James “Jim” Locke; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Martin family.
