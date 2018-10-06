6/10/18 — Ethel Cleo Shores

Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Cleo Shores, age 93, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on
Saturday, June 9 at the funeral home. Mrs. Shores passed away at her
residence on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
Ethel was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Thomas and
Ola James Crosslin. She was a homemaker and was employed by Genesco for
41 years, as well as an Avon distributor for 35-40 years. Ethel enjoyed
going to yard sales and to the mountains. She loved going on vacation
with her family and was always ready to go. She was a member of Forest
Mill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was also preceded in death by her
husband, Wilburn Shores; five brothers, Austin, Raymond, Cleve, Hollis,
and Sanford Crosslin; two sisters, Bertha Lynn and Pervie Vickers. She
is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Dan) Darden; and several nieces and
nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice
Compassus, Trinity Baptist Church, or Forest Mill Baptist Church.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE SHORES FAMILY
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com