5/7/17 — Wanda Smith Bradford

Wanda Smith Bradford, age 76, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., following an extended illness. Ms. Bradford was born on May 9, 1940, in Lynchburg, Tenn., to the late Wilburn Woodrow Smith and Mildred Lawson Smith. Ms. Bradford was a member of the New Center Grove Church of Christ. She was employed for many years at Tennessee Apparel in Tullahoma before she had to leave her employment due to health reasons. She was in the first twenty people to receive a heart transplant at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville in 1993. Ms. Bradford’s many talents were sewing and made most of her daughters clothes when they were at home. She was also a talented cook. Ms. Bradford enjoyed camping and reading. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Bradford was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Billy Ray Bradford and a sister, Patricia J. Mueller. She is survived by her daughters; Kim Bradford of Estill Springs, Cheryl (Ronald) Clark and Pamela (Stanley) Tankersley all of Tullahoma and Gina (Jon) Qualls of Lynchburg. Sister, Sandra (Ronnie) Cawthorn of Tullahoma. Grandchildren; Cody (Katie) Tankersley of Pelham, Brittany (Nick) Christine of Estill Springs, Todd (Kelsey) Qualls of Lynchburg, Raven (Dylan) Garner of Winchester, Paige (James) Hall of Tullahoma, Jared Qualls of Lynchburg. Great-grandchildren; Preston, Ryland, Emmilyn, Raeley, Anzlee, Emily, Allyssa, Miles and Addie.
Visitation for Mrs. Bradford will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Saturday, May 6, 2017, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services for Mrs. Bradford are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 7, 2017, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Byron Lawrence, officiating. Interment will follow in the Pennington Cemetery in Winchester with family serving as pallbearers.
