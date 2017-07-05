5/7/17 — Evelyn F. Rackler

Evelyn F Rackler of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at
the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 93 years. Funeral services
are scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 12 – 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
A native of Tullahoma, TN, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Edith
Ethel McPheron Overman. She enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts but
especially making and decorating cakes and crocheting. She loved working
in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
William “Eugene” Rackler and one brother, Donald Overman.
Mrs. Rackler is survived by two sons, Norman Edward Brown of Tullahoma and
Donnie Rackler and his wife, Cathy of Tullahoma; one daughter, Linda Garner
of Tullahoma; one brother, Robert Overman of Normandy; two sisters, Doris
Brown and Janice Diehl, both of Tullahoma; eight grandchildren; eleven
great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.