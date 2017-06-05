5/6/17–Jacqueline Elaine Jones

Jacqueline Elaine Jones, age 49, passed away in Nashville at the Centennial Medical Center with her family at her bedside on May 1, 2017. Jacqueline was born on July 17, 1967 in Shelbyville to Brenda Sue Green and William Benton Stacy. Jacqueline resided in Woodbury and was a member of the Begin Life In Jesus Christ Church. She enjoyed cooking, and working as a Caregiver. The time she spent with her patients was always very rewarding. Not only did she care for people, she loved animals especially dogs and pet frogs.
Jacqueline is preceded in death by two grandmothers; Zada Atnip and Mary Ezell Stacey, two grandfathers; Jack Atnip and Clarence Stacey, two aunts; Mary Don Ashford and Hattie Farless, two uncles; Clyde Jernigan and Steve Stacey, and a cousin, Sandra Holdaway.
She is survived by her father, William Benton (Valerie) Stacey of Beechgrove, TN, mother, Brenda Sue Green of Smithville, TN, two children; Justin B. (Alyssa) Jones of Beechgrove, TN, Nicole and (Carlos) Ramiraz of Beechgrove, TN, two grandchildren; Amber Isabella and Jazmin Leigh Ramirez of Beechgrove, TN, three sisters; April and (Tony) Chapman of Smithville, TN, Angie and (Mark) Crook of Statesville, TN, Heather and (George) Qualls of Beechgrove, TN, a brother, Ricky and (Hazel) Stacey of Beechgrove, TN, two aunts; Pearl and (Jerry) Kirby and Clara Jernigan, and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, friends, especially Al Morgan and Mary Cantrell. Jacqueline will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate for friends and family to make donations toward Jacqueline’s burial expense. Thank you.
VISITATION: Friday, May 5, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Saturday, May 6, 11:00 A.M., at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Gilley Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.