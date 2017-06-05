5/6/17 — Franklin Wayne Edwards

Mr. Franklin Wayne Edwards 59, of Tullahoma passed Monday, May 1. 2017 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Edwards of Tullahoma, Tn.
Three sons, Desmond, Derrick and Demario
Daughter, Diona Edwards
Two stepchildren, Lavonia (Carlos) Jones of Yazoo, Mississippi and Asha Crozier of Tullahoma, TN
Four grandchildren
Sister, Victoria Hall of Cedar Hill, TN
Brother, AB Noles of Gadsen, AL
Host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Minister Sandy Cole officiating and Pastor Elmore Torbert, Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.