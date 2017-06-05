5/6/17 — Alfred “Pete” Edens

Alfred “Pete” Edens of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, May 3,
2017 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 90 years. Graveside
services are scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 1:30 PM at Smith’s
Chapel Cemetery in Moore County. Visitation with the family will be
Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 11 AM – 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Moore County, TN, he was the son of the late Hubert L and Clara
West Edens. He was a U S Army veteran and retired from George Dickel
Distillery where he was a bottling house crew leader. He enjoyed
gardening, fishing and going to yard sales looking for treasures to collect.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy
Haynes Edens; three brothers, Robert, Clayton and Marion Edens; one sister,
Elve Mae Adams; three nephews, James and George Stovall and Hubert Adams
and one niece, Edith Taylor.
Mr. Edens is survived by four nieces, Carolyn Bobo of Tullahoma, Terrie
Bailey of Tullahoma, Sandra Scullin of Woodbury and Ann O’Neil of Moore
County; two nephews, Bobby Edens of Lewisburg and Hubert Wilson Edens of
Moore County; many great nieces and great nephews and special friend, David
Inocencio of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.