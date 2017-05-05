5/5/17 — Michael Vance Phillips

Michael Vance Phillips of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, May 3,
2017 at his residence at the age of 64 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family
will be Friday, May 5, 2017 from 11 AM until the service time of 1 PM.
A native of Ypsilanti, Michigan, he was the son of the late Ervin and
Juanita Smith Phillips. He was raised in Briceville, TN and was a U S Army
veteran. He worked as a Boilermaker for many years. He enjoyed fishing,
hunting, target shooting and watching UT Football. He also loved spending
time with his family.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife, Kathy Phillips of Manchester; four
sons, Ervin M Phillips of McMinnville, Mickey Phillips and his wife,
Rebecca of Manchester, Nickey Phillips and his wife, Amanda of Manchester
and Dustin Phillips of Manchester; two daughters, Melody McCormick and her
boyfriend, Tim Elam of Manchester and Katrina Fults and her husband, Floyd
of Tullahoma; two sisters, Debra Martin and her husband, Joe of Manchester
and Brenda Phillips Braden of Kingston, TN; seventeen grandchildren and two
great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.