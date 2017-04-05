5/4/17 — Richard Wayne Hill

Funeral Services for Mr. Richard Wayne Hill age 48 of Hillsboro will be
held 2:00pm Thursday May 4, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home with Reverend
Spencer Vanorder officiating. Burial will follow in Methodist Cemetery with
Keith Hill, David McBay, Tyler Stephens, Adam Morris, Dustin Hereford and
Donnie Watts serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the Hill family will
be Wednesday May 3, 2017 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm at Manchester Funeral
Home. Mr. Hill went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday May 1, 2017.
Mr. Hill is preceded in death by his mother; Joann Tucker Hill and his
grandparents Jean and Dub Hill. He is survived by his wife of 5 years;
Michelle Hill, daughters; Kelley Hill of Decherd, Jessica Hill of
Manchester, step-son; Robert L. Cummins, his father; J.W. Hill and two
grandchildren; Addison Moore and Dusty Gilliam. He is also survived by his
brother; Eric (Amy) Hill of Manchester, two sisters; Sheila (Jerry) Walls
of Decherd, Larissa (Tim) McCullough of Winchester and six special nieces
and nephew; Demetria Walls, Paige Matheson, Shae McCullough, Skyler Hill,
Avery Hill and Libby Hill.
Mr. Hill was a member of White Oak Grove Church of God. He loved his
church, gospel music, fishing and entertaining his grandchildren.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE HILL FAMILY