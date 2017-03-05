Mr. Harold Millsaps, 84, passed away at the Lynchburg Nursing Center on April 30, 2017.
He was born in Moore County, Tennessee on March 15, 1933 to the late Dock and Ona Chapman Millsaps.
A good, kind man, he loved his flowers and tending to his winter wood supply.
He is survived by his brother Jimmy Millsaps and his wife Elizabeth of Lynchburg along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers Robert and Fred Millsaps and sister Mary Andrews.
Visitation with family members will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Lynchburg Cemetery
5/3/17 — Harold Millsaps
Mr. Harold Millsaps, 84, passed away at the Lynchburg Nursing Center on April 30, 2017.