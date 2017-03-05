5/3/17 Frank Thomas

Frank Thomas, age 68 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017
at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Clay and Alline
Morton Thomas; his brothers, Kenneth Thomas, Billy Wayne Thomas, Leonard C.
Thomas; sisters, Elizabeth Thomas, Lorene Thomas Anderson, Hazel Lee Thomas
Green, Judy Ann Thomas. Survived by his brother, John D. Thomas (Bobbi);
sister, Linda Thomas Doyle (Daniel); several nieces and nephews.
According to Frank’s wishes no services will be held at this time.
