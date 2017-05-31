5/31/17—Wanda Faye Allen Bailey

WANDA FAYE ALLEN BAILEY
(October 26, 1941 – May 29, 2017)
Wanda Faye Allen Bailey, age 78, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away
into rest on May 29, 2017 at her home with her loving family at her
bedside. She was born October 26, 1941, to the late Everette Ralston and
Maude Louise Scruggs Allen of Summitville. She was preceded in death by
her husband, Howard Glenn Bailey, a grandson;Jay Christopher Lynn Bell, a
great-grandson; Brayden Marshall Jones, and a brother; Donnie Allen.
Before retirement, Wanda worked for 28 years at Carrier Manufacturing and
was a member of the Red Hill Church of Christ. After retirement, she
stayed very active being a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club, bowling,
coaching softball, and clogging with the Tennessee Rhythm Cloggers. Wanda
never met a stranger and she was loved by everyone who knew her. In the
words of her great-granddaughter, "The woman that was nothing less
than a fantastic role model and grandmother to everyone." Wanda will
be remembered as a kind hearted and bright spirited woman with a
beautiful smile.
Wanda is survived by two daughters; Debbie L. Vaughn of Manchester, TN,
Vhonda K. Jernigan and her husband Steve of Manchester, TN, five
grandchildren; Teshina Vaughn Church of Tullahoma, TN, Rhett Vaughn of
Manchester, TN, Cody Vaughn of Manchester, TN, Jasmine Jones of
Manchester, TN, and Harley Bennett of Manchester, TN, six
great-grandchildren; Christopher Collins, Kyla Nash, Layne Vaughn, Ella
Vaughn Gabriella Jones, and Jett Jones, four brothers; Vivian M. Benson,
Gloria E. Brown Malinda L. Taylor, Patsy J. Harmon, four brothers; Gary
Allen, John H. Allen, Tommy R. Allen, and Bobby E. Allen, special
friends; former son-in-law, Shane Vaughn, Dot Jacobs, and Margaret
Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. Jude
Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or
you can call to give a donation at #1-800-822-6344
VISITATION: Tuesday, May 30, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 2:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Summitville Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.