5/31/17 — Melanie Joyce Crosslin

Funeral Services for Mrs. Melanie Joyce Crosslin age 58 of Manchester
will be held 10:00AM Wednesday at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Benny
Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with
family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the Crosslin
family will be held Tuesday from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Crosslin passed away Sunday May 28, 2017 at her
residence.
Mrs. Crosslin is preceded in death by her parents; John Malcom and Alma
Viola Smartt Collins. She is also preceded by two brothers and one
sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years; Ronald
Crosslin, her son; Bradley Crosslin and his wife Ashley of Murfreesboro,
two grandchildren; Kennedi Crosslin and Connor Crosslin. She is also
survived by two special friends; Darla Rogers of Franklin County and
Sandi Sadler Craigue of Manchester.
Mrs. Crosslin was a member of New Union Baptist Church.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Crosslin family.