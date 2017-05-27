5/27/17 — Nettie Ruth Banks Sain

Nettie Ruth Banks Sain was born in Manchester, TN on May 29, 1927 to the late Sim Banks and Lena Hill Banks. She passed this life at home on May 25, 2017. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00AM until time of Funeral service at 11:00AM at Manchester Funeral Home with Robert Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
She was a lifelong resident of Manchester. She spent her teenage years at the Coffee County Jail where her family lived during her father’s term as Sheriff of the county. It was there she met a young man, Walter Lee Sain, who was hired to drive the Sheriff around town since the Sheriff did not drive. They married in 1948 and celebrated 55 years together.
She was familiar face to shoppers on the square in Manchester. She worked first as a clerk at Roger’s Five and Dime. When she retired, she was the store manager of Jenkins and Darwin Department Store. She was a “people person,” never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation anytime, anywhere, with anyone. She was a member of Blanton’s Chapel United Methodist Church and serve many years as a Sunday School teacher and treasure. She also belonged to the Blanton’s Chapel Home Demonstration Club and was recently recognized for 50 years of service. In, addition she acted as treasurer of the Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery Fund.
She liked to cook and collect recipes. Her fried okra and candied sweet potatoes were always requested at family dinners. If you were ever fortunate enough to have a piece of her chocolate pie, you know what a taste of heaven is like.
She was an avid crafter and did numerous types of needlework and sewing. She loved to read, work jigsaw puzzles, and collect elephant figurines. A couple of years ago she joined FaceBook and could spend hours reading posts and looking at photos of friends and family.
Gardening and preserving produce were also activities she enjoyed. She froze, canned, pickled and preserved everything and was quick to share. She was a season ticket holder for the plays produced by the Millennium Repertory and enjoyed attending with her late best friend Goldie Daniel and her niece Carol Davis.
Nettie enjoyed entering contests and was lucky enough to win a few. She was ever hopeful of a knock from the Publisher’s Clearing House. If there was one four leaf clover in a big field, she could reach right down and pick it up. Her Bible was filled with four leaf clovers she had pressed and saved.
Above all her interests, she was devoted to family. Known as the “Rock”, our “411” and “911”, she was the person you called for support, to relay news, or just to talk and catch up on family. She was the glue holding all of us together.
Nettie Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Walter Lee Sain; brothers; S.P. Banks and Fred V. Banks; sisters Nannie Will (Mrs. Joe) Reynolds, Altha Lee (Mrs. Ed) Lusk, and Mary Sue (Mrs. Clark) Teague.
Nettie Ruth is survived by her son-in-law and daughter Barry and Mary Ann Holder of Manchester; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Tyson and Sarah Kelly Holder of Manchester; step-grandson Dustin Holder of Kentucky; four grandchildren; Natasha and Donovan Holder of Owingsville, KY; Claudie and Waltyr Holder of Manchester; brother and sister-in-law Roy and Joyce Banks of Wapelo, Iowa, sisters-in-law Betty (Mrs. Fred) Banks of Forest Park, GA., and Sally (Mrs. Edwin) Sain of Petersburg, TN,. And numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE SAIN FAMILY