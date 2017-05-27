5/27/17 — James David Davidson

Mr. James David Davidson, age 64 of Altamont, passed away unexpectedly on
Thursday, May 18, 2017. A memorial service for Mr. Davidson will be held
on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday prior to
the service from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. A second memorial service will
be held in Pennsylvania the following week.
James David Davidson was born on March 19, 1953, in Shenandoah, PA, to
the late James and Mabel Davidson. After many occupations throughout the
years, he was most recently a fork lift operator at Yorozu until his
retirement. James loved horses, classic cars, carpentry work,
photography, and flowers. Anyone who knew James knew he was a selfless,
caring person and a devoted father who would do and sacrifice anything
for his two children. James was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, John
Douglas. Survived by his children, Tiffany Nicole Davidson and Jimmy
David Davidson; sister, Beverly Davidson Fetterman (Scott); estranged
sister Linda Seladones; sister-in-law, Sandra Douglas; nieces, Kelly
Fetterman, Stephanie Seladones, Beth Ann Everett, Susan McKenna, and Lori
Douglas-Haeck; nephews, Scott Fetterman and Scott Douglas; many cousins
and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coffee County
Funeral Chapel in Mr. Davidson’s honor to assist his children with final
expenses.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Davidson family.