5/27/17—Jackie Vernon Shelton

Jackie Vernon Shelton age 73, passed away May 24, 2017, at his home with
his loving family as his bedside. Jackie was born January 8, 1944 in
Beechgrove, to the late Clarence Shelton and Irene Majors Shelton. Jackie
was also preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Shelton.
Jackie Vernon being the true "Gardener" that he was opened and
operated along with his wife Evelyn a produce business that was known for
their fresh fruit and vegetables in Manchester for years.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his devoted wife Evelyn E. Shelton of
Manchester, TN, five children; Cathey Simons and her husband Gary of
Manchester, TN, David Shelton and his wife Marie of Hillsboro, TN, Billy
Shelton and his wife Tonya of Manchester, TN, Lorrie Jones and her
husband Paul of Manchester, TN, and Tommy Shelton and his wife Midgie of
Hillsboro, TN, 16 grandchildren; Ashley Ryan of Manchester, TN, Dana
Adkins of Murfreesboro, TN, Abby Simons of Manchester, TN, Joshua Shelton
of Manchester, TN, Jared Shelton of Manchester, TN, Tyanna Ward of
Hillsboro, TN, Collin Ward of Hillsboro, TN, Dennis Shelton, Kayla
Ramirez, Jackie Shelton, Brianna Shelton, Nicole Ramirez, Richard Jones,
Paula Jones, T.J. Shelton, and Casey Shelton, 16 great-grandchildren;
Hannah Ryan, Ireland Ryan, McKenzie Adkins, Ethan Adkins Payton Adkins,
Aubrey Shelton, Marissa Ramirez, Audriana Ramirez, Braden Sargent, Bella
Ramirez, Jazmin Ramirez, Alyssa Shelton, Layla Shelton, Adalynn Shelton,
Kevin Shelton, and Emmit Jack Shelton, and special friends; Jamie and
Veronica Bryan, Jayson-Aimee of Manchester, Al and Sandy Strippoli of
Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice
of Highland Rim : 110 East Lauderdale Street Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, May 27, 2017, 10:00 A.M., at the Farrar Hill
Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
