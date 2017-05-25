5/25/17—Rosemary Messick

Funeral services for Rosemary E. Messick, age 73, of Beechgrove, TN, will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Marcom officiating. A visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Rosemary passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma, TN.
Rosemary was born in Nashville, TN, the daughter of the late Cantrell and Amelia Mankin Messick. She was a member of the Beechgrove Church of Christ. Rosemary loved taking care of her beloved cat, Charlie.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Arlen Messick; and two grandsons, Rusty and Christian Carden. She is survived by one son, Cantrell (Lynda) Carden; two daughters, Rose Anne Carden (Nick) Smith and Susan Carden (David) Ferrell; grandchildren, Viktor and Christina Carden, Stone, Boone, Grey and Lucy Riddle, Alaina Ferrell (Chris) Murray and Abby Ferrell; niece, Linda Messick; and cousin, Billy Troxler.
