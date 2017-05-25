5/25/17–Ricky Lynn Parker

Ricky Lynn Parker, 52, passed away Monday, May 22, 2017 at his home
following an extended illness. He was a native of Cannon Co., TN.
He is survived by his parents, Zenith & Martha Spry Parker of Woodbury;
Sister & Brother-in-law, Pam & Richard Harris of Woodbury; 2 Aunts, Nila
Reed & Wanda (Russell) Burks and several nieces and nephews. He was a
member of the Nazarene Church. Funeral Services will be 2 pm Thursday,
May 25, 2017 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy
Wright & Jimmy Hodge officiating. Interment will follow in the Gilley
Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 2 pm to 8 pm
Wednesday, May 24, 2017.