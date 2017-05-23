5/23/17–Ralph Coleman

Obituary of Ralph Coleman
Ralph Coleman passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2017, after a lengthy illness. Ralph was born on July 13, 1954 in Frankfurt, Germany to his parents, Norris Keith Coleman and Gisela Eber Coleman. He is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Faye Davenport Coleman, Nashville, TN; son, Marc Kudling, Lubeck, Germany; granddaughter, Greta Kudling, Lubeck, Germany; sister, Karen Coleman, Locarno, Switzerland; step-sister, Darlene Sweet, Hendersonville, TN.
Ralph came to reside in Tennessee in 1989. He was the owner/operator of Help 4PC, a computer technology company. He also worked as computer support staff for Steves & Sons Company, in Lebanon, TN. Ralph was also an avid model train enthusiast.
Family and Friends are invited to share memories from 6-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the Coffee County Funeral Chapel, 786 McMinnville Highway, Manchester, TN. Ralph’s Life Celebration Service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home, with Jeff Sweet officiating. Interment, Old Blanton’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Michael Davenport, Reggie Davenport, Richard Ferrell, Kenneth McMahan, Robert McMahan and Conner Sweet
