5/2/17 — Gary Lee Corvin

Mr. Gary Lee Corvin, age 49, of Beech Grove, Tennessee passed away at his residence on April 27, 2017.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1968 in Tullahoma, Tennessee to Caroline Lee George and the late Leroy Corvin.
A handyman by trade, he loved his family, his dog Roscoe and fishing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife Evia Bryant Corvin and daughters Jasmine and Isabella Bryant both of Manchester. Surviving sister Carolyn Stevens and her husband Clinton reside in Beech Grove, Tennessee. Also surviving are nieces Vicki and Becky Mearse, great-niece Whilloh Saylor and great nephew Creole Davenport.
Visitation with family members will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home at 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.