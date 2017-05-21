5/21/17 — Waymon Levoid Baltimore, Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Waymon Levoid Baltimore, Sr., age 85 of
Manchester, will be held Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 4 PM at Manchester
Funeral Home, with Brother Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the Baltimore family will be
from 2 PM until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Mr.
Baltimore passed away Friday, May 19th at his home following an extended
illness.
Mr. Waymon was born on December 23, 1931, in Coffee County, TN, to the late
Willis and Hazel Dorsett Baltimore. He was a construction worker with AERO.
He served his country in the United States Army National Guard for over 25
years, receiving an honorable discharge from service. Mr. Waymon loved to
travel, watching the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Lady Vols
basketball team. He also loved working in his metal shop where he made
*miniature* (active) cannons. He was also a member of the former First
Church of God in Tullahoma. Mr. Waymon was said to never meet a stranger.
He proved that to be true when in Washington on a trip, he ran into a
friend.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Waymon is preceded in death by his loving
wife of over 60 years, Dorothy Louise Brown Baltimore and one brother,
Winfred Baltimore. He is survived by his two children; son, Waymon Levoid
Baltimore, Jr. (Holly) of Tullahoma, and daughter, Glenda Louise Blackburn
(Richard) of Manchester; three grandchildren, Tracy Arnold (Richie), Treva
Potter (Reuben), Richard Blackburn, Jr. (Amanda); four great-grandchildren,
Kimberly and Clayton Belk, Richelle Usleton (Michael), and Robert Arnold;
two great, great-grandchildren, Ashton and Scarlett Walker; several nieces
and nephews and a host of friends.
