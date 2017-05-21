5/21/17 — Thomas William Barker

Thomas “Tommy” William Barker, age 66, departed this life on May 16, 2017, at the Centennial Medical Center, in Nashville surrounded by his loving wife and children. Tommy was born December 21, 1950 to the late Russell Thomas Barker and Mary Francis Dedrick Barker in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Virginia where he worked as a K-9 officer for Tri State Canine, and there while working met his wife, Charlotte Lillian Gray Barker of 42 years. Tommy was always actively supporting several organizations such as Pop Warner Football and Girls Basketball. He has been an active member of the North Coffee Volunteer Fire Dept. since 1992, and a Constable for Districts 10, 11, and 12 since 2010. Tommy was a member of the Catholic Church and a member of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, a sister; Mary Hicks, and an aunt; Betty Hockins.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Charlotte Lillian Barker of Manchester, four children; Jimmy Landson of Lithia, FL, Dixie Branch (Phillip) of Manchester, TN, Thomas Barker (Tamera) of Manchester, TN, and George Barker (Emily) of West Palm, FL, nine grandchildren; Cage, Shelby, L.J., Andrew, Nathan, Jarred, Jaxson, Teagan, and Gracyn, two great-grandchildren; Kaiden and Millie, a sister; Nancy Hutcherson (Ricky) of WhiteHouse, TN, and two brothers; George Barker (Carol) of Junctor City, KS, and Robert Barker of Millersville, TN, several nieces, nephews and friends.
VISITATION: Saturday, May 20, 2017, 4 – 7:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Sunday, May 21, at 12:00 Noon at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Hurricane Grove Cemetery
