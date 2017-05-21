5/21/17 — Randall Scott Bridges

Randall Scott Bridges of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, May 17,
2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 48 years. A Celebration
of Life Gathering is scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2017 from 1 – 3 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Madison, AL, he was the son of the late Chester Cee and Ruby
Alice Harbin Bridges. He was an auto mechanic and enjoyed fishing, driving
sprint cars, watching TV and spending time with his family. His father had
worked for NASA, so he was very interested in anything to do with space.
Mr. Bridges is survived by his fiancé, Melissa Puskarich of Tullahoma; two
daughters, Randi Goddard and her husband, James of Huntsville and Krystal
Lusk and her husband, Matthew of Huntsville; three sons, Jonathan and David
O’Neal of Tullahoma and Phillip Puskarich of Tullahoma; one sister, Tracy
Jo Bridges of Huntsville and three grandchildren, Robert and Skylar Harris
and Adalyn Goddard.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.