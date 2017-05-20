5/20/17—Mattie Sue Gibbs

Mrs. Mattie Sue Gibbs, age 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her Tullahoma residence on May 15, 2017.
She was born on August 20, 1939 to the late James Brown and Elizabeth Porter Riner in Lincoln County, Tennessee.
A Church of Christ by faith, she loved to crochet, quilt, read and cook for family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Richard Gibbs of Tullahoma and daughters Esther Hamilton and her husband Mark of Tullahoma and Deborah Akers of Pueblo, Colorado. Surviving also are sisters Jane Forcier a resident of California, Peggy Nelson and her husband J.T. of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Jena Bryan and her husband James of Hillsboro, Tennessee. One brother Jim Riner and his wife Ricki, residence of Colorado also survive along with five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation with family will be on May 19, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20 from the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Bill Cantrell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made St. Judes Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
