5/20/17 — Mary Carolyn Clay

Ms. Mary Carolyn Clay, age 81 of Manchester, passed away Friday evening,
May 12, 2017 at Manchester Healthcare. As per Ms. Clay’s wishes, she will
be cremated and her ashes will be buried in Portageville, MO. There will be
a memorial service at Delisle Funeral Home Saturday, May 20, 2017. If you
would like to send flowers or your condolences , the funeral home address
is: Delisle Funeral Home
209 W. Main St.
Portageville, MO 63873
Phone number: 573-379-5486
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE CLAY FAMILY