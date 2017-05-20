5/20/17—Lee Ann Dean

Private Funeral services for Lee Ann Dean, age 58, of Cookeville were held Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Presley Funeral Home with Joe Roberts officiating.
Lee Ann chose to be cremated.
Lee Ann Dean passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee following extended illness.
She was born Friday, March 27, 1959 in Manchester, Tennessee to Allen Pollard Crick and the late Pauline Stephenson Crick.
Lee Ann will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Among other jobs prior to her disability, she worked with her sister, Paula Crick Harris and her family at Harris Drug Center.
She is survived by two daughters, Nicole Pryor and Christen Dean, both of Cookeville; four grandchildren, Savannah, Shane, Whitney, and Wyatt; father, Allen Crick, of Manchester, Tennessee; sister, Paula Crick Harris, and her husband, Bill, of Cookeville; brother, Michael Crick, and his wife Wendy, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; several nieces and extended family.