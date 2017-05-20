5/20/17 — Elizabeth Reeves

Elizabeth Reeves of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, May 18, 2017
at Manchester Healthcare at the age of 92 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with
the family will be Friday, May 19, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home
A native of Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late J W and Gertrude
Clark Randall. Mrs. Reeves was the manager at Snow White and Rymers
Cleaners in Manchester. She was a member of First United Methodist Church
of Manchester. She enjoyed fishing, doing crossword puzzles and spending
time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed
riding motorcycles and went with her son on a motorcycle trip to Florida at
the age of 79. She also enjoyed going on car rides with her grandson,
Hogan when he was too young to drive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Charlie Reeves.
Mrs. Reeves is survived by one son, Ronald Reeves of Manchester; two
grandchildren, Jamie Raney and her husband, Kevin of Manchester and Rhonda
Murray and her husband, Scott of Jackson and four great grandchildren,
Hogan and Lilee Scott and Olivia and Emma Murray.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.