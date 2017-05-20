5/20/17 — Dortha “Dot” Rigsby McMahan

Funeral services for Ms. Dortha “Dot” Rigsby McMahan will be conducted on
Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 AM at Manchester Funeral Home with Elder Keith
Sims officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 19, from 5-8 PM at the
funeral home. Ms. McMahan passed away Thursday, May 18 at Manchester
Healthcare Center in Manchester.
Ms. Dortha was born on August 26, 1931, to the late S.L. and Hersie Barnes
Elam, in Warren County, TN. She was a housewife who loved sewing, quilting,
cooking, watching sports (especially the Braves and UT) on TV, and singing
with the family gospel group, The Rigsby Family. Ms. Dot was a member of
the Shady Grove Baptist Church and a long-time member of the Shady Grove
Home Demonstration and Community Clubs.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Dot was preceded in death by her first
husband of 38 years, Bill Rigsby, her second husband of 19 years, Walter
Leighton McMahan, and one sister, Jimmie Sue Elam Vaughn. She is survived
by her daughters, Debbie Winton of Manchester, and Dianne (Lynn) Anderson
of the Shady Grove Community; five grandchildren, Chad (Lora) Winton,
Justin (Tara) Winton, Vicki Anderson, Jimmy (Nikki) Anderson, and Joseph
(Jessica) Anderson; and five great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Jacob, Lily, and
Hannah Anderson, and Max Winton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to :
Hospice of the Highland Rim
110 E. Lauderdale St.
Tullahoma, TN 37388
Or Online
Or Shady Grove Baptist Church
c/o Mike Elam
1360 Cooper Rd.
Morrison, TN 37357
