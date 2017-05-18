5/18/17 — Cherry Gail Mason Russ

Funeral services for Mrs. Cherry Gail Mason Russ, age 75, of Manchester,
TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Coffee
County Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mark Barron officiating. Burial will
follow in Hurricane Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be
from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Cherry passed away on Monday, May 15, 2017 at St. Thomas Rutherford
Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN, surrounded by her loving family.
Cherry was born in Coffee County, TN the daughter of the late James
Stanley Mason, Sr. and Bessie Powers Mason. She was a secretary at
Hickerson Elementary School and a member of Cumberland Presbyterian
Church. Cherry enjoyed bookkeeping, reading and cooking, but most of
all, she loved spending time with her grandson, Nathaniel.
In addition to her parents, Cherry was also preceded in death by her
husband, Watt Russ; one daughter, Robin Russ; one brother, James Stanley
Mason, Jr.; and one sister, Phyllis Ann Swan. She is survived by one
son, Mason (Misti) Russ; one daughter, Shannon (Donnie) Frazier; one
brother, Joe (Sandi) Mason; one brother-in-law, Bobby Swan; three
grandchildren, Nathaniel Russ, Cole Frazier and Grant Frazier; and
numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial donations be
made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300,
Rockville, MD 20852.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Russ family.