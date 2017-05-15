5/15/17–Ted “Mark” Cornelison

Funeral services for Mr. Ted “Mark” Cornelison, age 54 of Manchester,
will
be held Monday, May 15, 2017 at 1PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will
follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at
11AM until
1PM service time. Mr. Cornelison passed away suddenly on Wednesday May 10,
2017, at Tennova/Harton Hospital in Tullahoma.
Mark was born on December 8, 1962, in Coffee County, to the late Horace and
Iona Baltimore Cornelison. He was a mechanic at Hadden Motors in
Manchester. Mark loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and just being outside.
Mark is survived by his wife of fourteen years, Laura Martin Cornelison;
children, Elizabeth (Dustin) Padgett, Sarah (Jeff) Ferrell, Amy Coker,
Marcie (Eric) Phillips, Shawn and Clay Gassett; three brothers, Buddy Leon
(Glenda) Cornelison, Alexander Cornelison, and Kenneth (Barbara)
Cornelison; two sisters, Elma Jane Watters, and Dorothy Iona (Melvin) Ott;
nine grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
