5/13/17–Naomi Ruth Spears Love

NAOMI RUTH SPEARS LOVE
(November 2, 1933 – May 10, 2017)In lieu of flowers, the family requests
donations to be made to: Hospice of the Highland Rim, 110 East Lauderdale
St., Tullahoma, TN 37388 www.hospiceofthehighlandrim.org
VISITATION: Saturday, May 13, 2017, 10 – 2:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral
Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Saturday, May 13, 2:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Gardens of Memorial Cemetery Morrison, Tennessee
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
NAOMI RUTH SPEARS LOVE