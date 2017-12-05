5/12/17 — Henry Montalvo

Henry Montalvo of Tullahoma (formally of Bauxite and Benton, Arkansas) died
unexpectedly on May 6, 2017 at his residence, at the age of 73 years.
Memorial Services are scheduled on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 1 PM at the
First Assembly of God, 1105 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Visitation
with the family will be from 11 AM till 1 PM.
Mr. Montalvo was the son of the late Jose and Guadalupe Muquiz Montalvo. He
has one of eighteen children. In his earlier years Henry served his country
in The United States Marine Corps active from 1962-1966 and then helped
with recruiting and the Marine Corps Ball Planning. Semper Fi. Henry was
married to Frances (Freddie) Batts (formerly Montalvo) Armstrong of
Tullahoma who is the mother of his two daughters. In Arkansas, Henry was
active with charitable and community activities including being an Eagle
Scout Leader and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Henry moved to Tennessee a year ago after being a long time resident of
Arkansas to spend his remaining time with his two daughters Christie (John)
Steverson of Tullahoma and Dianna (Ben) Chappell of Columbia, grandkids
Jamie (Lazaro) Rojas, Christina (Michael Collins) Steverson, Trey and
Cameron Steverson, Sierra Chappell, Gabriel and Aidan Chappell, great
grandkids Christian Javier Rojas and Landon Lamar Collins.
After moving to Tennessee Henry joined membership at First Assembly of God
where he was Baptized, enjoyed Soaring with the Eagles, and Door Greeting.
Henry also joined the Tullahoma Senior Citizen Center where he volunteered
for a short time. Henry enjoyed eating at the Downtown Café with his
special friend Linda Nelson.
In his last days Henry enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has request that memorial donations be made
in his honor to the First Assembly of God, 1105 W Lincoln St, Tullahoma, TN
37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.