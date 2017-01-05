5/1/17 — Elizabeth “Diane” Felman

Elizabeth “Diane” Felman passed this life on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at
the Lakeshore Heartland Nursing Home in Nashville at the age of 59
years. Funeral
services are scheduled for Monday, May 1, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Forest Mill Cemetery in
Manchester. Visitation
with the family will be Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 4 – 8 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of McMinnville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Homer Pinegar
and the late Nora Gilreath. She was a nursing assistant and attended
Covenant Fellowship Church in Morrison. She enjoyed fishing, riding
motorcycles and buying jewelry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers,
William and Ronnie Pinegar and two sisters, Charlene Flint and Darlene Pack.
Diane is survived by two sons, Jonathan Pinegar of Manchester and William
Whittley and his wife, Amanda of Hillsboro; one daughter, Fancy McCormick
of Manchester; three brothers, Dwayne Pinegar and his wife, Brenda of
Morrison, David Spry and his wife, Angel of Manchester and Donnie Pinegar
and his wife, Nancy of Manchester; mother-in-law, Louise Hennessee of
Summitville; good friend, Ruth Cantrell of Summitville and six
grandchildren, Kyleigh McKenzie Belle Hudson, Kyler Elizabeth Whittley,
Lyric James Whittley, Cylis Mack Whittley, Serenity Grace Baker and Ayverie
Hayden-Mae Felman.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the
memorial fund at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.