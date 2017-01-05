5/1/17 — Alma L. Sanders

Funeral services for Mrs. Alma L. Sanders, age 95, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ray Winton officiating. Burial will follow in
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until
9:00 PM on Sunday, April 30 at the funeral home. An Eastern Star service
will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Sunday at the funeral home. Mrs. Sanders
passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at McArthur Manor in Manchester,
TN.
Alma grew up in the Gruetli and Coalmont, Grundy County, TN area, the
daughter of the late J.W. Edward and Maude Hargis Sweeton. After her
marriage to the late Clayton P. Sanders, she resided in MI for 38 years,
the last 26 in Hazel Park, MI. After her husband retired in 1986, they
returned to TN and lived in Manchester. Alma was a stay-at-home mom that
enjoyed social activities of the Eastern Star and church. In her youth,
Alma was a member of the Coalmont Church of Christ and in MI, became a
member of the Hazel Park Freewill Baptist Church. After moving to
Manchester, she became a member of the First Baptist Church of Hillsboro.
Alma was a lifetime member and past Worthy Matron of the Hazel Park
Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alma was also preceded in death
by a sister, Clara Mae Sweeton Nunley and brothers, Charles, Leonard and
Kenneth Sweeton. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Dennis)
Romanski of Manchester, TN, Paul (Terry) Sanders of Murfreesboro, TN and
Steve (Debbie) Sanders of Kennett Square, PA; two sisters, Myrtle Sweeton
Griswold Northcutt and Wanda Sweeton; eight grandchildren (including 2
step grandchildren); thirteen great grandchildren (including 4 step great
grandchildren); and numerous nephews and nieces.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Sanders family.