5/11/17 — Ruth Amburgey

Ruth Amburgey, age 90, passed away at her home with her family at her side on May 8, 2017. Mrs. Amburgey was born September 23, 1926, in Nashville, to the late Bill and Sarah Watkins Burton. Ruth Burton met Gordon “Tag” Amburgey and they were married for 62 years until “Tag” passed. Mrs. Amburgey was also preceded in death by a son, Mike Amburgey, a sister, Reatha Shearron, and a brother, Raymond Burton.
Mrs. Amburgey graduated from St. Thomas School of nursing in 1947. Ruth kept her degree active up until she was 80 years old. Ruth was very involved in the First Presbyterian Church and her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She loved playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived a daughter, Sheri Hyatt and her husband Adam, two grandsons, Josh Woolum and Tanner Hyatt, and two great-grandsons Andrew and Jaydin Woolum. Ruth was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Good Samaritan of Manchester, (Write on the Memo Line: Ruth Amburgey), P.O. Box 281, Manchester, TN 37349
VISITATION: Wednesday, 4 – 7:00 P.M., at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Thursday, 2:00 P.M., at the First Presbyterian Church
BURIAL: Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.