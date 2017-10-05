5/10/17 — Emma “Janie” Simmons

Emma “Janie” Simmons of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, May 8, 2017
at the Trustpoint Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 67 years. Funeral
services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 12- 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Coffee County, Janie was the daughter of the late Cleadus Jones
and Annie Jane Branch Jones who survives. She was an LPN and worked for
many years in the healthcare industry. She was a member of the Church of
Jesus Christ in Tullahoma and enjoyed collecting dolls and going to flea
markets looking for treasures. She loved animals and always had her
special pet dogs. She also loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one grandchild,
Torrey Simmons.
Janie is survived by her mother, Annie Jane Jones of McMinnville; husband,
Jimmy Simmons of Tullahoma; two sons, Teddy Simmons of Tullahoma and Jeff
Simmons and his wife, Taresa of Tullahoma; one sister, Joyce Sons and her
husband, Ronnie of Tullahoma; two grandchildren, Kelvy Rollins and his
wife, Rachel of Manchester and Kia Quick of Manchester; one great
grandchild on the way and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.