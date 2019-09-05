5/9/19 — Barbara Jean Adams

Barbara Jean Adams of Wartrace passed this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at
her residence at the age of 62 years. Memorial Services are scheduled at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3 PM with
visitation from 1 PM until the service time.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Norman and
Pansy LaBlanc Harris. She was a member of the Sault Ste Marie Tribe of the
Chippewa Indians. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her
pets. She also enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Paulette
Livingston; step son, Lucky Adams and step daughter, Loretta Adams.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, Darrell Adams of Wartrace; sons,
Robert Brown of Wartrace and Oddie Brown (Fraya) of Wartrace; daughters,
Tammy Erazo (Carlos) of Winchester and Tonya Villegas (Juan) of Normandy;
step son, Darrell Adams Jr (Tanya) of Winchester; step daughters, Marsha
Knight (Mark) of FL and Michelle Adams of CA; brothers, Norman Harris Jr
(Debbie) of MI and Marvin Harris (Judy) of MI; sisters, Helen Kyllonen
(Dave) of MI and Judy Rybicki (Steve) of MI; grandchildren, Pamela Brown of
Wartrace, Robert Brown Jr of Cookeville, Timothy Baker of Coalmont, Hunter
and Brandon Brown of Wartrace, Fancy Kilgore of Winchester, Maria, Letisia
and Marisol Ibarra of Winchester, Lucas and Isaias Erazo of Winchester;
Juan Villegas Jr of Smithville and Marcos, Antonio and Miguell Villegas of
Normandy and six great grandchildren.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS