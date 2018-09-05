5/9/18–William Harvey Andrews

William Harvey Andrews, age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed away on
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Andrews was born in Boston, MA, the son of the late William and Anna
Mills Andrews. He was a veteran of the United States Army in the Korean
War and was a sheet metal worker for Local Union #17. William loved
sports, including basketball, baseball, and hockey, loved eating seafood,
and enjoyed outdoor activities. He was a member of Hillsboro United
Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by his
wife, Doris Andrews and one sister, Audrey Brooks. He is survived by two
sons, William H. (Cindy) Andrews and Robert Allen (Doreen) Andrews; one
daughter, Sherren Mouradian; one sister, Carol McDonald; and eight
grandchildren.
