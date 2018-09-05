5/9/18 — Linda Kay Milligan

Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Kay Milligan, age 65, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of the service. Mrs. Milligan passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at her residence in Manchester, TN.
Linda was born in Coffee County, TN to the late Jesse and Annie Moore. She was a homemaker and loved making crafts. Her favorite past time was sewing and making ceramic dolls. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Linda is also preceded in death by multiple brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Robert Milligan; one son, Robert (Mindy) Milligan, Jr.; two sisters, Faye Carlson Thompson and Mary Friel; and one grandson, Parker Milligan.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Milligan family.