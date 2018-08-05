5/8/18 — Herman Wayne Rigney

Mr. Herman Wayne Rigney, 80, passed away, Sunday May 6, 2018
at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro with his family at
his bedside. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on November 14, 1937 to
Herman Clyde and Clara Belle Brandon Rigney who preceded him in death. In
addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Eley
and Jennie Sue Eubanks.
He was a founding member and president of the New Union Volunteer Fire
Department. He served as a Elder at the New Union Church of Christ and the
Main Street Church of Christ where he currently attended.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Mullins Rigney; son, Mark
(Melissa) Rigney of Normandy, TN; daughters, Sherri (Bill) Heringlake,
Woodbury, TN, Terri Rigney, Manchester and Ella (Ron) Livingston,
Manchester; sisters, Doris Whitley, Nashville and Billie Jo Lynn,
Manchester; grandchildren, Kenneth, Christian, Andrew, Grant and Kiera;
great grandchildren, Anneli and Micah; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Tuesday at the Main Street Church of Christ
with the funeral at 5:00 PM with Ministers, Alan Adams and Foy Rigney
officiating with private burial with the immediate family only at the
Welker Cemetery at New Union. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements