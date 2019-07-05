5/7/19 — Rodger Dale Walls

Rodger Dale Walls, age 63, of Manchester passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St, Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 7:00 PM in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, Tuesday from 5:00 PM until time for the services.
A native of Manchester, he was the son of the late Oscar and Naomi Adams Walls and the husband of the late Vickie Shelton Walls. He enjoyed watching television, playing golf and swimming, grilling out and going to the lake. Mr. Walls loved his family and being with his friends.
In addition to his parents, and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne and Donnie Walls.
He is survived by a daughter, Angelica Walls; son, Cory Walls, brothers, Jerry, Howard, Leroy, Bo, Stanley and Dewayne Walls, sisters, Diane Stroop, Darlene Towry, Cathy Elemore, Darlene Cassidy, and Sharon Dikes and grandchildren, Hannah and Naomi Walls and Nicholas and Navaeha Newman.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS