5/7/19 — Robert L. Curtin

Robert L. Curtin of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019
at Tennova-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 67 years. Graveside
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1 PM Eastern (12 PM
Central) at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
A native of Washington, DC, he was the son of the late George W. and
Dorothy Cameron Curtin. He was a U S Air Force veteran and enjoyed
watching sports and being with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn
Diane Curtin and brother, George William Curtin.
He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Case; sister, Patricia Curtin of
Waldorf, Maryland and three grandchildren, Colton and Dakota Case and
Kaitlyn Bowman.
