5/7/18 — Benjamin H. Sheffield, Sr.

Mr. Benjamin H. Sheffield, Sr of Tullahoma passed Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Life Care Center.
He is the son of the Booker T. Sr and Annie Rippy Sheffield. He is survived by three daughters, Vivian (Terry) Gordon of Toney, Alabama, Faye Ray of Tullahoma, TN, Ophelia Johnson of Augusta, Ga. Six sons, Duane Sheffield of Augusta, GA, Chris (Milly) Hill of Nashville, TN, Ben Sheffield, JR of Tullahoma, TN; Joe (Joy) Sheffield of Murfreesboro, TN, David Sheffield of Anchorage, AK, Benji Chunn of Shelbyville, TN; 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; sister, Euralene Sheffield of Tullahoma, TN; Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday, May 7, 2018 at 3:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 4:00 pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Elmore Torbert, Jr officiating and Pastor Ramon Wyatt as Eulogist.
Interment Mt. Zion Haley Cemetery.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements