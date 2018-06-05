5/6/18 — Peggy Joan Holden

Peggy Joan Holden age 78 of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed this life on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 6, at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Brother Ricky Duke officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 P.M. until time of the service at the funeral home.
A native of Coffee County, TN, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Beatrice Shelton Duke. Mrs. Holden was a member of Riley’s Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her family, playing the piano and reading. She loved country and gospel music.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holden was preceded in death by her brothers, Eddie and Charles Duke.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Holden of Tullahoma, son, Ronnie Holden of Tullahoma, brother, Raymond J “Dinky” Duke and wife Carolyn of Coffee County, grandchildren Kevin and Leslie Holden both of Tullahoma, nephews, Steve Duke and wife Cindy of Auburntown and Ricky Duke and wife Maxine and niece, Sherry Petty and husband Paul all of Lascassas.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements