Binion, Sherry Denise,of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
April 29th, 2018 at her home at the age of 60. Sherry was born in
Manchester to the late Roy V. Fletcher and Jean Crosslin Fletcher, who
survives. During her life she was a Chemist at NAS and was also a member
of Center Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her mother, Sherry is
survived by her husband of 38 years, Mike Binion; two daughters,
Stephanie Gayle and her husband Nathan and Sarah Binion and her fiancé
Josh Brunty; step-daughter, Kimberly Haden and her husband Calvin;
step-grandchildren, Dylan and Evan Haden and Emma Brunty; her soon to be
arriving granddaughter, Judith Ophelia Gayle; one sister, Sheila Miller
and her husband Paul; sisters-in law, Heidi Snively and her husband
Richard and Lavon Davis and her husband Stuart; brother-in-law, Tony
Binion and his wife Sheila; and father-in-law, Travis Binion. Visitation
for Sherry will be held on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral
Home from 1:00-3:00pm with a memorial service to immediately follow at
3:00pm with Jason Ramsey and Jeff Rackler officiating. Sherry’s family
has requested that no flowers be sent and instead, donations be made to
Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
5/5/2018–Sherry Denise Binion
Binion, Sherry Denise,of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,